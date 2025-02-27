New Delhi, February 27: The 8th Pay Commission has been announced, bringing hope for a significant salary increase for Central government employees and pensioners. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the commission’s formation, aligning with the end of the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure in 2026.

The fitment factor is expected to range between 2.6 and 2.85, leading to a 40-50% salary increase. Experts predict the minimum basic salary could exceed INR 40,000, with proportional pension hikes. For example, an employee with a INR 20,000 basic salary might see earnings rise to INR 46,600 - INR 57,200. 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 92–186% Salary Hike, Implementation Expected in 2026.

Impact on Salaries and Pension

The 7th Pay Commission’s fitment factor was 2.57, resulting in a 23.55% salary increase. If the 8th Pay Commission sets the fitment factor at 2.85, salaries could increase by 50% or more. Pensioners will also benefit, with the minimum pension potentially increasing to INR 18,720. 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

Implementation Timeline

A committee will be formed to assess recommendations, with implementation expected by January 2026. Government employees are eagerly awaiting updates as reports suggest committee members may be named by the end of this month.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring historic pay hikes, directly benefiting over 4.9 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners. As the government finalises recommendations, employees eagerly anticipate further clarity on salary revisions and benefits.

