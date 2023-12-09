Amaravati, December 9: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 notification today, December 9. As per the official release, the APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 registration process will begin on Monday, January 1 and end on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive is being held to fill 81 posts in the organisation. The preliminary examination of APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 is scheduled for March 17, 2024. ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

How to Apply for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 link.

Register using yoir details and other credentials.

Proceed to fill the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Applicants can check educational qualifications and age limit requirements through the Detailed Notification on the website. As per the notification, the selection process will comprise a preliminary examination, which will be held offline on March 17. The exam will be of an objective type and OMR-based. CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

Selected candidates will be shortlisted for the Mains Examination in the ratio as may be decided by the commission. The Main Examination would be descriptive, with the exam date to be announced later. For more details, candidates can check the official APPSC website.

