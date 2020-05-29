Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Assam State Lucky Draw Results of May 29, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Guwahati, May 29: Lottery results for Assam state lotteries for Friday will be declared on the official lottery website today, May 29. People who have purchased the tickets can visit the official website and check if they are lucky to win the prize for Assam lotteries today. The state lottery is held thrice a day. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The three state lotteries in Assam for Thursday include 'Assam Future Tender', for which the result has been announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday, May 29 respectively. The lucky draw winners can win prizes up to Rs 5 Lakh each. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The state lotteries in Assam is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council had laid down several rules that the winner has to follow. A person who wins more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-