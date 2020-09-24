Guwahati, September 24: Assam lottery results for Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum on September 24, 2020 will be announced online today. Assam lottery results will be announced on the official Assam lottery website i.e. on assamlotteries.com. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Assam lotteries offer people an amazing chance to win exciting prizes. Individuals are advised to visit the official Assam Lottery website and check the lottery results. The Assam lotteries have different names and are held on a daily basis.

For Thursday, the lottery results of 'Assam Future Gentle' lottery has been announced at 12 noon. The result of 'Assam Singam Black' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' lottery will be declared online on the official website at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively today. People are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The first prize winner of the Assam lottery will win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries.

