Mumbai, August 18: Assam lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 18, 2025. The Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday draw has been declared, allowing participants to check the Bodoland Lottery live winning numbers. The results of the Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared shortly, and winners can verify their tickets online. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery is among the most popular in Assam, drawing daily participation from across the region. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Monday, August 18, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.
Players can access the Bodoland Lottery results for August 18 through the official portal bodolotteries.com. Popular lotteries other than Bodoland in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, all offering multiple draws daily. Participants can check the results without visiting ad-loaded websites, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience. Scroll below to know where to check the latest Bodoland Lottery results for today and verify winning tickets instantly.
When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)
