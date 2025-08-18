Mumbai, August 18: Assam lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 18, 2025. The Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday draw has been declared, allowing participants to check the Bodoland Lottery live winning numbers. The results of the Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared shortly, and winners can verify their tickets online. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery is among the most popular in Assam, drawing daily participation from across the region. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Monday, August 18, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

Players can access the Bodoland Lottery results for August 18 through the official portal bodolotteries.com. Popular lotteries other than Bodoland in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, all offering multiple draws daily. Participants can check the results without visiting ad-loaded websites, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience. Scroll below to know where to check the latest Bodoland Lottery results for today and verify winning tickets instantly.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM every day. Winners can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF at bodolotteries.com, which provides the complete list of winning numbers and prize details. Click here to access the results ads free, download the PDF, and cross-check your ticket numbers. This official portal ensures accurate and timely updates, helping participants stay informed about their lottery outcomes. There are numerous lotteries played across India, with at least 13 states legally conducting their own government-run draws. Each state offers multiple lotteries, including daily, weekly, and special festive draws, making lottery participation a popular source of entertainment and excitement. However, betting and gambling outside these state-run schemes remain illegal. LatestLY advises readers to play responsibly and within their means, emphasising that lotteries should be approached with caution and awareness.

