Guwahati, July 20: Assam lottery results for Monday, July 20, will be announced online on the official lottery website today. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw for Monday are advised to visit the official website. In Assam, three lotteries are held on a daily basis. Today, the lottery result for 'Assam Future Sincere', 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be announced at 12 noon, 5 om and 8 pm respectively.

The lotteries have different names every day. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. Winners are needed to follow certain rules. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

Apart from Assam lotteries, the state lotteries of Kerala state lottery, West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery have also begun from June 8 on Lottery Sambad. The results of all the four lotteries can be checked online on the lotterysambadresult.in. website.

