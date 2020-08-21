Guwahati, August 21: The lottery results of all the three lotteries in Assam will be announced today, August 21 on the official Assam State Lottery website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the official website of Asssam lottery assamlotteries.com. The lottery results for the three state lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be declared online. The ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7.

The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has been announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday. Every day, there are a total of three lotteries that are held in the state every day. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. The Assam Lotteries are been organised throughout the week. All the three lotteries have different names for different days.

