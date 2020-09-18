Guwahati, September 18: Assam lottery results for 'Assam Future Tender' lottery, 'Assam Singam Blue' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Best' lottery will be announced today on the official Assam Lottery website. Lottery result for these three lotteries for September 18, 2020 can be checked on the official Assam Lottery website at assamlotteries.com. In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held on a daily basis. These lotteries have unique names everyday. The 'Assam Future Tender' lottery result has been announced at 12 noon, 'Assam Singam Blue' lottery result and 'Assam Kuil Best' lottery result will be declared online today at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The lucky draw winners have a chance to win exciting prizes in the Assam lotteries. The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the lotteries are organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' in the northeastern state. Winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).