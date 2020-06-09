Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 9, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Lottery. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, June 9: Lottery results for Assam State Lottery will be declared online today, June 9 on the official lottery website

results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon every day followed by the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

On June 9, the results for three lotteries, 'Assam Future Faithful', 'Assam Singam Red' and 'Assam Kuil Diamond' will be out at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The Assam lotteries is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

The West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery have also begun from June 8 on Lottery Sambad. The results of all the four lotteries can be checked online on the Lottery Sambad website- lotterysambadresult.in.