Mumbai, April 9: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced the results for the 2025 Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test (CBT) under the Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, barcocesexam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 234 scientific officer positions. Qualified candidates will advance to the interview round, which will be scheduled shortly. The test assessed candidates' technical knowledge and aptitude for the role.

How to Check BARC OCES Result 2025 on barcocesexam.in

Visit the official website of BARC at barcocesexam.in.

On the homepage, find the "BARC OCES Result 2025" link.

Log in using the required credentials (Enrollment Number/Password).

View and download the result for future reference.

Candidates selected for the interview must have their documents ready for verification. Those who do not qualify are encouraged to explore other opportunities in nuclear science and research. For updates on interview dates and further recruitment information, candidates should regularly visit the official BARC website.

