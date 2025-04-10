Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the HSLC Class 10 results 2025 will not be released on Thursday, April 10. Taking to X, he urged students and parents to remain patient, assuring that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will announce the results once they are ready. “The HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Please remain patient,” he posted on April 09. The final result date is yet to be confirmed by SEBA. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025, while practical exams took place on January 21 and 22. Students are advised to follow official channels for timely updates. BARC OCES Result 2025 Out on barcocesexam.in: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Releases Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test Results; Know How To Check Online.

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Date

I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient. সকলো অভিভাৱক আৰু ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীসকলক ব‍্যাবে - matric পৰীক্ষাৰ ফলাফল কাইলৈ… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2025

