Patna, August 01: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the draft voter list for Bihar following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections. The revision, conducted throughout July, has led to the identification of nearly 65 lakh names likely to be removed due to duplication, death, or change of address.

Voters now have from August 1 to September 1 to check their names and file claims or objections. During this period, political parties can also review and request corrections or additions to the rolls. Bihar SIR: We Will Step In if There’s Mass Exclusion in Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in State, Says Supreme Court.

How to Check If Your Name Is on the Bihar Voter List

Online (via Websites)

Visit either of the official websites:

https://www.nvsp.in https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click on “Search in Electoral Roll”

Choose to search using your:

Name, Age, Gender, and District EPIC (Voter ID) number

Enter the CAPTCHA code shown

Click on “Search”

If your name is on the list, your voter details including booth name, part number, serial number, and EPIC will be displayed.

Mobile App (Voter Helpline App)

Download the official Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Open the app and select the option: “Search Your Name in Electoral Roll”

Enter your details or EPIC number

Your complete voter record will appear instantly, if available.

SMS Service

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Type your EPIC number (as printed on your voter ID card)

Send the SMS to 7738299899

You will receive a reply with your enrollment status and other voter details.

Steps to Add Your Name to the Voter List

Online Method

Go to the official ECI Voter Portal: https://voters.eci.gov.in

Click on “Form 6 – New Voter Registration”

Sign up or log in using your mobile number and OTP

Fill in required details like:

Name, Address, Date of Birth, Place of Birth Family details (father/mother/spouse name)

Upload supporting documents:

Age proof (birth certificate, school certificate, etc.) Address proof (Aadhaar card, electricity bill, etc.) Passport-sized photograph

Submit the form online and note the application reference number for future tracking.

Using the ECINet Mobile App

Download the ECINet app

Open and choose the option for “New Voter Registration”

Fill in your personal and address details

Upload necessary documents and submit

Track your application within the app.

Offline Method

Collect Form 6 (available from your Booth Level Officer or online printout)

Fill in your personal, address, and document details

Attach self-attested photocopies of age proof, address proof, and a passport-sized photo

Submit the form to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) personally

OR

Send it through WhatsApp to the BLO (if allowed in your area)

OR

Ask a family member to submit it on your behalf.

In-Person Registration

Visit your nearest Electoral Registration Office (ERO) or Assistant ERO in your constituency

Carry the filled Form 6 and required documents in original and photocopy

Officials will verify and accept your application

You’ll receive an acknowledgment receipt with your reference number.

Special Rules for First-Time Voters Born After July 1, 1987

Applicants in this group must provide additional proof of Indian citizenship—either their own or their parents’. Accepted documents include birth certificates, voter IDs of parents (pre-1987), or official land/caste records. Bihar SIR: Electors, Political Parties Have 1 Month To Get Names Included in Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Polls, Says Election Commission.

The total number of voters on the updated rolls remains unconfirmed, but the process aims to ensure cleaner and more accurate electoral data for the upcoming polls.

