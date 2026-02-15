Guwahati, February 15: A wave of mourning has swept across Assam’s Goalpara district after three minor children, including two siblings, lost their lives by drowning in a water-filled pit on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on February 14, at No. 1 Camp in the Matia area. According to local reports, the children were playing near the Sidli Beel area when they accidentally slipped and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit, leading to their immediate demise.

The victims have been identified as Janti Changma (5) and Neha Changma (3), the children of Jayanta Hajong, and Ayus Marak (3), the son of Karmeshwar Hajong. While the community attempted a rescue operation as soon as the children were discovered missing, the minors were found unresponsive and were declared dead on arrival at a nearby government hospital. Delhi Drain Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Rohini, Days After Janakpuri Biker’s Death.

3 Children Die After Slipping Into Pit in Assam

Family members stated that the children had been playing together outside before they suddenly disappeared from sight. A frantic search was launched by the villagers, which eventually led them to the nearby waterlogged pit. "We realized they had fallen inside the pit and pulled them out, but it was too late," Jayanta Hajong, a relative of the victims, told reporters on Sunday.

The sudden tragedy has left the residents of No. 1 Camp in deep shock. Locals have raised concerns over the presence of such unprotected and hazardous pits in residential and play areas, demanding that authorities take preventive measures to fence off or fill such cavities to avoid future accidents. Ghatkopar Drain Tragedy: Man Drowns After Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Drain in Mumbai’s Pant Nagar.

The Goalpara police were notified of the incident shortly after the hospital declaration. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navaneet Mahanta confirmed that a case has been registered and an official inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The bodies have been sent to the Goalpara Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are currently looking into whether the pit was a natural formation due to recent rains or if it was an excavated site left uncovered by local contractors or landowners.

Goalpara and several other districts in Assam have frequently reported similar incidents where children fall into unfenced water bodies or construction-related pits. During the monsoon and post-monsoon months, the region’s topography often leads to the formation of deep "beels" and waterlogged depressions that can be deceptive in depth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).