Mumbai, September 23: The last date to apply for the 40,506 Headteacher posts of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is today, September 23. Candidates who are still interested and eligible for the BPSC recruitment 2022 can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 40,506 Headteacher posts, of these, 13,761 posts have been reserved for women candidates. As per the eligibility criteria, the maximum age of candidates should not be more than 60 years. SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2020: Skill Test Results for Stenographer Declared, Check Details Here.

Steps To Apply for BPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the "BPSC Recruitment 2022" apply link

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Take a printout of your application form

Candidates muts note that the BPSC will close down the online application process today, September 23. For more details regarding the Bihar Public Service Commission recruitment drive, candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

On the other hand, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has also invited applications from candidates for Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level vacancies through GATE 2022. According to the notification released by ONGC, a total of 871 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

