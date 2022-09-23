On Friday, the Staff Selection Commission of India declared the Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' Examination 2020 results of the Skill Test in Stenography. Candidates who are shortlisted have to appear for document verification. A total of 3608 candidates qualified to appear in the Skill Test in Stenography Grace 'C' while a total of 13,445 candidates qualified for appearing in Skill Test in Stenography in Grade 'D'.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ Examination 2020 Result Declared

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 - Declaration of result of Skill Test in Stenography for short-listing candidates to appear in Document Verification @ssc_chief pic.twitter.com/sDz914SbaV — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) September 23, 2022

