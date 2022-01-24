The Cabinet Secretariat has released the notification for the Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 for the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD). The recruitment is for the total number of 38 vacancies in the organization.

Interested candidates can apply by sending the application form to the address given in the notification via post. The last date to apply for the post is till March 4, 2022. Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Assistant Accounts Officer Posts; Check Other Details.

Eligibility Criteria for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor’s degree with a specified language as a subject OR

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with two years Diploma in a specified language or Native Level Proficiency in a specified language.

Age Limit for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for Deputy Field Officer is between 21 to 30 years of age.

The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen.

Pay Scale for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022:

The post carries a minimum pay of Rs. 44,900/- in the Level-7 of Pay Matrix and allowances as per CCS (RP) Rules.

Selection Process for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022:

The selection process comprises of written exam. The written exam will have two papers- Paper-I and Paper-II. The exam will be for 4 hours duration and will carry 200 marks questions.

Those candidates who will pass the written exam will have to appear for interview.

How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates will have to send the application along with requisite certificates and Two self-attested recent passport size colour photographs to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003 before the last date which is March 4.

Candidates must note that the application Form is to be typed on A-4 size paper, and should be filled in English Capital (Block) letters using Black or Blue ink only. Candidates should fill in only one application for the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) even if they possess knowledge of more than one of the specified languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).