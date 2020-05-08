General Pran Nath Thapar 114th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About Fourth Chief of Army Staff

General Pran Nath Thapar (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Army observes 114th birth anniversary of General Pran Nath Thapar, the fourth Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday. Gen Pran Nath Thapar led the Indian Army during the 1962 war with China. He was born on May 8, 1906, into a Punjabi Family to Diwan Bahadur Kunj Behari Thapar of Lahore. In March 1936, Thapar married Bimla Bashiram. The couple had four children.

Gen Thapar was educated at Government College, Lahore. He was commissioned into the 1st Punjab Regiment from Royal Military College in Sandhurst in 1926. As a regimental officer, he spent nearly ten years with the 1st Punjab Regiment and later attended and qualified on staff courses at Quetta and Minlay-Manor in England.

Here Are Interesting Facts About General Thapar:

Gen Thapar passed out of the Royal Military College on February 4, 1926. However, he was formally appointed to the Indian Army as Second Lieutenant.

He was commissioned into the 2nd battalion of the 1st Punjab Regiment and served regimental duties for 10 years.

Gen Thapar later attended the staff courses at Quetta in India and Minley Manor in England.

He passed out in the same batch as General K.S. Thimayya, who also went on to become Chief of the Army Staff.

During the Second World War in 1941, he saw service in Burma, followed by a tenure in 1943-44 in the Middle East and Italy.

He was also colonel of the Rajputana Rifles.

In 1945 he was appointed as the Assistant Military Secretary, General Headquarters in India.

Later on he was selected to serve on the Army Reorganization Committee.

He served as commander of the 161 Indian Infantry Brigade in East Bengal. During the Partition of India.

After successful completion of course from Imperial Defence College, London, he was appointed General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command on January 21, 1957.

Gen Thapar Thapar took over as Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army on his 55th birthday i.e. May 8, 1961, and served until November 19, 1962.

Famous journalist Karan Thapar is his son, the historian Romila Thapar is his niece.

After his retirement from the Army, Gen Thapar was appointed as Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan from August 1964 to January 1969. He died on January 23, 1975, at the age of 69 in New Delhi. Gen Thapar was a recipient of Burma Star, War Medal 1939–1945, India Service Medal, Videsh Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal.