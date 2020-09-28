The International Day for Universal Access to Information is observed to stress on the importance of access to information. Access to information assumes significance as informed individuals can make informed decisions. The International Day for Universal Access to Information draws attention towards people's fundamental right to seek, receive and impart information. Media is instrumental in providing information to people. Hence, the right to access to information and the freedom of press are co-related. Text Messaging Can Improve Access to Information on Prenatal Health.

Date: The International Day for Universal Access to Information is observed on September 28 annually.

Theme: The International Day for Universal Access to Information 2020 focuses on the right to information in times of crisis. It also highlights how constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information can be advantageous for saving lives, building trust and can help the formulation of sustainable policies through and beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

History And Significance: On November 17, 2015, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared September 28 as International Day for Universal Access to Information. In 2019, considering large observance of the day by civil societies and government bodies, the 74th UN General Assembly also adopted September 28 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Information is power, hence, the right to access to it is essential. With the correct information, citizens can hold their governments accountable. With information, they can prepare themselves for natural calamities. With information, they would know their rights as well as duties. Therefore, universal access to information is a cornerstone of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies.

