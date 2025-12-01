Did the Department of Telecommunications Issue NOC To Install Mobile Tower and Is Seeking INR 2,500 As Agreement Fees? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake No Objection Certificate Going Viral

PIB Fact Check said that the NOC allegedly issued by the issued by Dept of Telecommunications is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, December 1: Have you received a "No Objection Certificate" from the Department of Telecommunications to install a mobile tower? An NOC allegedly issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is going viral on social media. The NOC certificate issued by DoT claims to install a mobile tower at the recipient's location and is seeking INR 2,500 as agreement fees.

The viral letter appears to be genuine, with the Department of Telecommunications printed on the alleged certificate. Furthermore, the letter's subject reads, "No Objection Certificate", as it seeks permission to install a mobile tower at the recipient's site. "Congratulation, your land has been selected and BSNL 5G Tower passed", the letter states. Although the letter appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral certificate. Has Sonam Wangchuk Died in Jail? Did Journalist Shiv Aroor Laugh on Camera While Sharing News of Ladakh Activist’s ‘Murder’? AI-Generated Video Is Circulating With False Claims.

DoT Issues NOC for Installation of Mobile Tower? PIB Says NOC Is Fake

🚨Be wary of mobile tower installation frauds🚨 A #FAKE NOC allegedly issued by Dept Of Telecommunications claims to install mobile tower at recipient's location & seeks ₹2,500 as agreement fees#PIBFactCheck: ❌@DoT_India has issued NO such certificate… pic.twitter.com/3J6NQpK1T9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 30, 2025

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the "No Objection Certificate" issued in the name of the Department of Telecommunications is fake. PIB Fact Check further clarified that the Department of Telecommunications under the Government of India (GoI) has not issued any such certificate. Sharing a screenshot of the viral NOC, PIB said that the No Objection Certificate is fake.

In an official notification, the Department of Telecommunications said that they are directly or indirectly not involved in levying any taxes or fees on leasing the premises for mobile tower installation or issuing any No Objection Certificate for the same purpose. Debunking the alleged NOC as fake, PIB asked people to be wary of mobile tower installation fraud. Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Praise Pakistan’s Capability and Enthusiasm? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Hence, the alleged claim that the Department of Telecommunications has issued an NOC claiming to install a mobile tower at the recipient's location and seeking INR 2,500 as agreement fees for the same is fake. As clarified by PIB Fact Check, DoT has not issued such a certificate, and the NOC going viral on social media is fake.

Claim : Dept of Telecommunications has issued an NOC to install mobile tower at recipient's location. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check said that the letter is fake. It further clarified that the Dept of Telecommunications has not issued such certificate. Full of Trash Clean

