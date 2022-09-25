Mumbai, September 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has issued a recruitment notification for Joint General Manager/Deputy General Manager, HRD at the official site of IRCTC at irctc.com. Interested candidates need to apply as per the prescribed mode of application on or before October 25, 2022.

According to the latest Indian Railways job notification, the job aspirants applying for this post should be Group “A” or “B” officers working in the Personnel Department of Indian Railways. Or Must be an officer working in the Railway Board of RBSS cadre. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 Graduate Trainees Post Through Gate 2022 at ongcindia.com, Check Details Here.

How to Apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are required to send the application along with Vigilance History/D&AR Clearance and APAR of the last 03 years (2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22) to the Corporate Office/IRCTC, New Delhi. The scanned copy of the application in the attached format duly filled in by the candidate may also be sent in advance by e-mail to deputation@irctc.com by October 25, 2022.

Candidates are advised to affix the latest passport-size color photograph on the application form.

Age Limit for IRCTC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate should be below 55 years as of the last date of application.

Salary Details for IRCTC Recruitment 2022:

The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs. 15,600 to Rs. 39,100 per month and Grand Pay 6600/5400 (Level – 10/11) as CPC 6.

Established on 27 September 1999, IRCTC boasts of being one of the largest hospitality and catering companies in the county. The catering business of IRCTC scatters across every passenger train in India, railway stations, and in and around the station premises.

