Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Lottery Result of May 6, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will soon officially announce the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-51 weekly lottery draw of today, May 6. The draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery will award a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore to a single lucky ticket holder. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery.

The Dhanalekshmi series (Dhanalekshmi DL-51) continues to be a central part of Kerala's mid-week gaming landscape, offering high-value prizes with a relatively affordable ticket entry. The official results of Dhanalekshmi DL-51 weekly lottery will be released after the draw begins at 3 PM. Participants are advised to verify their Kerala lottery ticket numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Prizes up to INR 5,000 can be collected from any authorised lottery retailer in the state. For prizes exceeding INR 1 lakh, winners of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery must surrender their original tickets to the Director of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram. Claimants must provide a self-attested copy of their Aadhaar card, PAN card, and a passport-sized photograph. All claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date.

The Kerala State Lottery is the first of its kind in India, established in 1967. It operates under strict government regulation to ensure transparency and fairness. Trending keywords for Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-51 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Result 6 May 2026", "Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Winning Numbers", "Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today 3PM" and "Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result PDF Download".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).