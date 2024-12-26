Kolkata, December 26: Lottery enthusiasts in Kolkata are eagerly waiting for the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, December 26. The Kolkata Fatafat (also known as Kolkata FF) is a popular lottery game modeled after Satta Matka, which holds a special place in the city’s entertainment culture. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result is declared every 90 minutes, across eight rounds, giving multiple chances for players to try their luck.

The first round begins at 10:00 AM, and the final result is announced at 8:30 PM, with draws taking place throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat remains exclusive to the city, attracting a large local audience eager to participate in this exciting game of chance. Players can find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chaty containing winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The results are shown below too. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 25, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 26, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 670 - - - 3 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat, which is played in eight rounds, has become a significant part of the local entertainment scene, where participants predict numbers for each round, or "Bazi." It operates legally in West Bengal, one of the states where lotteries are permitted, along with other regions like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Unlike nationwide gambling restrictions, lotteries continue to be allowed in these states. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While Kolkata Fatafat offers excitement and potential rewards, it is essential for players to be aware of the risks involved. As with all gambling activities, there are legal and financial implications, so participants should proceed with caution.

