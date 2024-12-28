Kolkata, December 28: As participants gear up to calculate passing record numbers, the Kolkata Fatafat result for December 28, 2024, will be declared today. The highly anticipated Kolkata FF result provides the winning numbers for today’s lottery rounds. Known for its Satta Matka-type format, Kolkata Fatafat continues to be a popular game for locals in Kolkata, West Bengal. Players select numbers and place bets in the hopes of winning, with results announced in multiple rounds throughout the day. Participants can now check the Kolkata Fatafat result chart and winning numbers via platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata Fatafat, played throughout the week, keeps participants engaged with its eight rounds or Bazis, announced every 90 minutes. The first round starts at 10 AM, with the last round concluding at 8:30 PM. In addition to the excitement of the game, players must use skilful calculations to improve their chances of winning. As one of the few legal lottery games in India, it remains exclusive to Kolkata, attracting a large following. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 27, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 28, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) operates legally in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. YouTube tutorials are available for those looking to understand the intricacies of the game. While lotteries are generally banned across India, they remain legal in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where popular games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries continue to be played. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises participants to approach Kolkata Fatafat with caution, as the game carries financial risks and potential legal consequences. It is important to be aware of the local laws and play responsibly to avoid any adverse repercussions.

