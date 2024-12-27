Kolkata, December 27: With the Kolkata Fatafat set to begin at 10 AM today, December 27, 2024, the highly anticipated Kolkata Fatafat Result will be declared progressively throughout the day. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result is displayed on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, where players can check the winning numbers and the Fatafat Result Chart. Kolkata FF is a popular Satta Matka-type lottery game widely enjoyed by locals in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The game operates in a fast-paced manner, with results announced every 90 minutes from 10 AM until the last round at 8:30 PM. The Kolkata Fatafat game has gained significant attention for its unique format, where participants engage in multiple rounds, or Bazis, throughout the day. The game is exclusive to Kolkata, and it is one of the many state-regulated lotteries in India. To participate, players choose their numbers and place bets, hoping for a win in one of the eight rounds. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 26, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 27, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 689 - - - 3 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal?

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, where state-regulated lotteries are permitted, and operates in a manner similar to Satta Matka. To win, participants must guess the passing record number for each round, which requires skill and an understanding of the game's patterns. While Kolkata FF is legal in West Bengal, gambling laws vary across India, and lotteries are allowed only in specific states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. For guidance, many YouTube tutorials are available, helping players understand the game's mechanics and improve their chances of winning. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises participants to approach Kolkata Fatafat with caution, as the game carries financial risks and potential legal consequences. It is important to be aware of the local laws and play responsibly to avoid any adverse repercussions.

