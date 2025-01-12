Kolkata, January 12: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery is played. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, January 12, 2025, will be declared after all eight rounds of Kolkata FF are completed. A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game requires players to be present in the "city of joy" to take part in the lottery. Lottery players who are taking part in today's Kolkata FF lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers will be declared after each round, also called "bazi", is completed. The speculative lottery game of Kolkata FF is played on all seven days of the week. The eight rounds, or "bazis", offer participants an opportunity to win various prizes by making with minimum investment. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result are announced every 90 minutes with the eight games being played throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Lottery enthusiasts can scroll down below to know today's winning numbers and check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 12, 2025.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 349 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Where Can One Check Kolkata FF Result?

The fast-paced lottery game requires Kolkata FF participants to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The Kolkata FF Result is announced at different times, with the results of the first round or "bazi" at around 10 AM and the last round before 9 PM. Those taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery can check the Kolkata FF Lottery Chart above or visit the websites to know the winning numbers of each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

We at LatestLY advise readers to exercise caution while participating in lottery games such as Kolkata Fatafat, as it involves financial risks and could lead to legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).