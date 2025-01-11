Kolkata, January 11: Played on all days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery results for January 11, 2025, will be declared today. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result by visiting popular websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in for the winning numbers and result charts. The game, similar to the Satta Matka lottery, involves selecting numbers and placing bets across eight rounds or "Bazis" conducted throughout the day.

The results are announced every 90 minutes, with the first round starting at 10 AM and the final round at 8:30 PM. This fast-paced lottery game is extremely popular in Kolkata, West Bengal, where players eagerly await the winning numbers. Players can view the full result chart for each round of Kolkata Fatafat, making it easy to track their progress. Be sure to visit the aforementioned websites for official updates on the results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

To participate in Kolkata Fatafat, players must be physically present in Kolkata, as the game operates exclusively in this region. It is a lottery game that is legal within the state of West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted. Kolkata FF follows a format similar to Satta Matka, where participants select numbers and place bets. One of the key aspects of playing Kolkata FF involves calculating passing record numbers, which adds a layer of skill to the game. Aspiring players are encouraged to practice and understand the game’s mechanics through YouTube tutorials that offer guidance. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in a few states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. These states allow various forms of lottery games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries to be played. LatestLY advises caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks and potential legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).