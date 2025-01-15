Kolkata, January 15: The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery has gained significant popularity among residents of Kolkata. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, January 15, will be published on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Satta Matka-style lottery game is played every day from Monday to Sunday, with the results being declared throughout the day. Participants can scroll down to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 15, 2025, and know the winning numbers.

A total of eight rounds of "bazis" are played in the Kolkata FF lottery, with the result of the first round at 10:03 AM and the last round declared by 8.33 PM. Notably, the results of Kolkata Fatafat lottery games are announced every 90 minutes. The fact-paced Kolkata FF lottery offers players a chance to win varying prizes with minimum investment. Kolkata FF lottery enthusiasts can visit the portals mentioned above to know Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers or check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 469 9

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

All About Kolkata Fatafat Lottery

A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets. If the outcome matches their predictions, players win varying prizes. Playing lotteries is legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is very popular. Kolkata Fatafat Result, Nagaland State Lotteries, Shillong Teer Games, Kerala State Lotteries, and others are some of the popular lotteries played nationwide. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the Kolkata FF lottery continues to grow in popularity, we urge readers to exercise caution. Lotteries involve financial risks, which can also lead to legal and monetary consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).