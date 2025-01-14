Kolkata, January 14: The civic authorities in Kolkata will announce the Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, January 14, for 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi very soon. Played on all days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery is very popular in the city. Lottery players who are taking part in today's lottery game can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. You can also scroll down to get the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 14.

A total of eight rounds, also called "bazis", are played in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery begins with the first round at around 10 AM and ends with the last round being played post 8 PM. To take part in the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery, participants need to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city. The results of the Kolkata FF lottery are declared throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat lottery players can scroll below to check today's Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 358 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery?

A fast-paced game, the Kolkata FF lottery involves players choosing numbers and placing bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. The Satta Matka-type lottery game offers lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win varying prizes with minimum investment. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While lotteries are legal in 13 states, the Kolkata FF lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in Kolkata. Having said that, betting and gambling are banned in India.

