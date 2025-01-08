Kolkata, January 08: As participants gear up to calculate passing record numbers for today’s game, the Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 8, 2025, is set to be declared. The popular lottery game, also known as Kolkata FF, keeps players engaged with its eight rounds or "Bazis", conducted throughout the day. Players eagerly await the winning numbers and Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart that will be progressively announced, offering them multiple opportunities to win. To check today’s results, players can visit trusted websites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Or simply scroll down and get the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 8.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a Satta Matka-type game, hugely popular in Kolkata, West Bengal, where it operates exclusively. The game involves participants placing bets and predicting numbers for each round, with results announced every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM and going until 8:30 PM. Players can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and check the winning numbers for each round online. As the results are revealed, participants can track their predictions and see if they’ve hit the jackpot for today’s game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 8

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 190 - - - 0 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. The game, similar to Satta Matka, involves players selecting numbers and predicting the passing record numbers for each round, which requires skill and knowledge of the game's patterns. Players can enhance their chances by practicing extensively, and there are YouTube tutorials available to help understand the intricacies of Kolkata FF. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While gambling and betting are banned nationwide, lotteries are legal in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, where games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries are popular and continue to thrive. LatestLY advises caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat. While they remain popular, these lottery-style games carry significant financial risks and can have legal and monetary consequences.

