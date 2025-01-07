Kolkata, January 07: The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, which draws inspiration from the well-known Satta Matka game, enjoys immense popularity in Kolkata. Those eagerly awaiting the Kolkata Fatafat Result of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, can find the live results and winning numbers on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Or you can simply scroll down to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart along with the winning numbers.

The Kolkata FF lottery runs daily with eight rounds or "Bazis" held at set intervals throughout the week. Participation is limited to those residing in Kolkata. Its simplicity and high stakes have made it a popular choice among locals. For the most up-to-date results, keep an eye on the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart available below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 6, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 7, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 568 - - - 9 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery declares its results every 90 minutes, starting at 10:03 AM and concluding at 8:33 PM. Although gambling is prohibited in much of India, lotteries are permitted in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the game provides excitement and the opportunity to win, players should familiarize themselves with the rules and consider strategies to improve their odds. However, due to financial risks, it’s crucial to play responsibly. Participants must also be aware of the legal regulations in their state to prevent any issues.

