Kolkata, January 09: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result of today, January 9, is being declared. The Kolkata FF Result Chart or Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart can accessed on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This Satta Matka-type game, beloved by locals, continues to capture the attention of participants across the city. The results are announced in eight rounds, with players eagerly awaiting the winning numbers in each round.

Kolkata Fatafat is a daily game, played from Monday to Sunday, with eight rounds or Bazis, each offering participants a chance to win based on their number predictions. The game is unique to Kolkata, making it a popular local pastime. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today by visiting the official websites or scrolling down to the result section. The first round of results is declared at 10 AM, and the final round concludes around 8:30 PM. This ongoing series of results draws large numbers of participants every day, making it a significant part of Kolkata's entertainment culture. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 9, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 127 - - - 0 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) operates legally in West Bengal, one of the 13 states in India where lotteries are permitted. It is a Satta Matka-type lottery game played by selecting numbers and placing bets. Unlike regular lotteries, Kolkata FF involves multiple types of "Bazis", where participants need to guess the passing record numbers correctly to win. This makes it a more skill-based game, requiring players to calculate and predict with precision. Aspiring players can learn the intricacies of the game through numerous YouTube tutorials that offer guidance. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks and potential legal consequences. While gambling and betting are banned nationwide, states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal allow legal lottery operations, where popular games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries are enjoyed by locals.

