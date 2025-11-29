Kolkata, November 29: The Kolkata authorities are expected to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result for today, November 29, shortly. Kolkata Fatafat, widely known as Kolkata FF, is a Satta Matka-style lottery game conducted in eight rounds throughout the day. Each round, called a “bazi,” is held every 90 minutes, with results released after each session. Participants can refer to the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 13 given below for quick reference. They can also view the live winning numbers through websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Keep reading to learn where and how to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result and view the winning numbers for the Sunday, November 29 draws.

Kolkata Fatafat is a popular lottery game in which participants select numbers and place their bets. The Kolkata FF lottery is conducted eight times daily, running seven days a week. The game starts with the first bazi before 10 AM and concludes with the eighth bazi by 8:30 PM. Stay updated here to check the Kolkata FF Result and find out the winning numbers from Monday’s draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants can conveniently check their numbers and stay informed without missing any rounds. Players keenly follow the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for daily updates, making it one of the most engaging and followed lottery games in the region.Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players can also check the live winning numbers for October 13 in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart featured above. The Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) Result Chart is available here as well, with LatestLY updating the winning numbers and results in real time as they are announced.

