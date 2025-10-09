Kolkata, October 9: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Thursday, October 9, 2025, is eagerly awaited by players in West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery continues to draw daily participants with its exciting gameplay on a daily basis. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery announces its results throughout the day in eight rounds. Each round of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is termed as “bazi”, which begins at 10:00 AM and goes until 8:30 PM. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart for October 9 on online platforms such as kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata FF Lottery is a popular one in Kolkata, drawing a large number of players every single day. As results are released every 90 minutes on the above-mentioned online platforms, players can track their progress throughout the day by being active on these websites. Scroll down and stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result to check your luck and view the complete result chart for October 9. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 9, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Kolkata Fatafat lottery offers multiple opportunities to win throughout the day. It must be noted that although lottery games might appear to be a simple way to make quick money or try one’s luck, they often lead to financial losses rather than gains.

LatestLy urges readers to act responsibly and remain aware of the potential downsides of gambling and lottery play. Promoting awareness about these risks can help individuals make informed choices and avoid financial strain.

