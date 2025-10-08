Kolkata, October 8: The result of the most-anticipated Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as Kolkata FF, will be declared today, October 8, 2025. The participants who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game has gained immense popularity among residents of West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata. This lottery operates in a similar way as that of Satta Matka, where participants select numbers and place bets. Each round is termed as “bazi” and the results are declared throughout the day. If you are searching online and want to check the Kolkata Fatafat lottery results, we have you covered! Scroll down to check the Kolkata FF winning numbers for October 8 in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery attracts thousands of participants on a daily basis who buy the lottery tickets and try their luck. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared across eight rounds, which are held every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. This lottery offers multiple opportunities to win throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 8, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, there are 13 Indian states like West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries are legally permitted. The Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) operates exclusively in Kolkata under local authority supervision. LatestLY strongly advises readers to stay away from all forms of betting and gambling, as these activities can lead to serious financial and emotional consequences.

While lottery games may seem like an easy way to earn money or test one’s luck, they often result in monetary losses and can foster unhealthy habits over time. The publication encourages responsible behavior and awareness about the risks associated with such activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).