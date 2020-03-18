Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 18, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 18: Lottery Results of West Bengal state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery will be announced online at the Lottery Sambad website on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. People who have purchased the tickets for the lotteries of the above mentioned states can check the lottery results online on the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in.

Along with the West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery, the lucky draw for Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will also be announced on Wednesday. The results for all the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. Individuals can check the results online on the above mentioned website to win exciting cash prizes. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In Sikkim lottery is called 'Dear Cherished Morning' will be awarded Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' will be announced at 4 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Eagle Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.