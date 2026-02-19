Thiruvananthapuram, February 19: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries is conducting the draw for the Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery of today, February 19. Held at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital, the draw will see thousands of hopeful participants await the results for the life-changing INR 1 crore first prize. The Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery is a staple of Kerala’s social fabric, offering significant rewards every Thursday. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery draw to learn the winners' names.

Kerala lottery results will be announced after the live draw of the Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery is completed. The draw will begin at 3 PM. Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery players can check the full official list of winners, which will be made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after the draw is completed. Kerala lottery winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers of the Karunya Plus KN-611 draw against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 40 Lottery Result of 18.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-611 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

It must be noted that all claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery. Kerala lottery enthusiasts can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Those looking for the latest updates can watch the online telecast of the Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery provided above. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While looking for Kerala’s Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery results, use keywords such as "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Karunya Plus KN-611 Result", "Kerala State Lottery Result 19-02-2026", "Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today Live", and "KN 611 Lottery Result". Ultimately, Kerala’s Karunya Plus KN-611 weekly lottery remains more than just a game of chance; it is a vital pillar of the state's social safety net.

