Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 18, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 18: The sambad lottery results 2020 for February 18 for states of Nagaland, Sikkim and West Bengal will be released today on lottery sambad's official website. Those who have purchased tickets can check the lottery results online at lotterysambadresult.in. The results for Kerala lottery will also be released today.

The lottery Sambad results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be declared at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The draw for Tuesday (February 18) is known as "Dear Admire Morning" in Sikkim. In West Bengal, the result is known "Dear Banglalakshmi Torsha". The draw for Nagaland lottery is called "Dear Parrot Evening".

The Kerala lottery result for February 18 can be checked HERE or on its official keralalotteriesresults.in. The Sambad lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. The winner of Sikkim Lottery takes away a whopping Rs 1 crore. The lucky draw winner for Nagaland gets a price of Rs 1 crore. Similarly, the West Bengal lottery champion gets a Rs 50 lakh prize.