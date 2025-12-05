Mumbai, December 5: Shillong Teer Result is one of the most sought-after lottery games in India, especially popular in Meghalaya and across the Northeast. Known for its unique archery-based format, Shillong Teer draws thousands of participants daily who eagerly search for “Shillong Teer result,” “Shillong Teer common number,” and “Shillong Teer result today” to check their winning chances. Shillong Teer Result for December 5 is provided below. You can scroll down and check Shillong Teer Result Chart for December 5.

Shillong Teer is more than just a game of luck—it’s a tradition that blends excitement with strategy. There are multiple sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai thorughout the day. Players look for “Shillong Teer hit number,” “Shillong Teer target number,” and “Shillong Teer previous result” online to analyze patterns and improve their betting strategies. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 04, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 5, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer winning numbers, visit trusted platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view today’s winning numbers, look for the option “Shillong Teer Result for December 04, 2025” on any of these websites. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer Result and never miss a winning opportunity. With easy access to results and reliable predictions, Shillong Teer remains the top lottery game for players across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).