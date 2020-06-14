Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

New Delhi, June 14: Lottery Results of West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lotteries of the the above mentioned states are advised to visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Kerala Lottery Results, Nagaland Lottery Results and Sikkim Lottery Results are announced daily on the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky draw results are announced three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm.

The lottery result for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Love Morning' has been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery named 'Dear Bangasree Ichamata' and Nagaland state lottery 'Dear Hawk Evening' have been announced at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Apart from West Bengal lottery, Sikkklottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on the Lottery Sambad wesbite. People can also visit the after 3 pm. Here's the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

