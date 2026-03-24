New Delhi, March 24: Amid an ongoing LPG supply crunch in parts of India, many households are facing delays in cylinder delivery and rising concerns over availability. With urban migration and job relocations increasing, transferring your LPG connection smoothly has become more important than ever to avoid disruption in cooking gas supply. Here’s a simple guide to help you shift your LPG connection without hassle.

Start by informing your current LPG distributor, whether it is Indane, HP Gas, or Bharat Gas, about your relocation. Submit a transfer request along with essential documents like proof of identity, new address proof, consumer card or gas book, and original connection voucher. Will India Reduce LPG Cylinder Refills to 10 Kg as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supply?

If your new home falls within the same distributor’s service area, the process is straightforward. The agency will update your address and continue cylinder delivery without issuing a new connection.

However, if you are moving to a different city or outside the distributor’s jurisdiction, you will need to surrender your cylinder and regulator. The distributor will then issue a Transfer Termination Voucher (TTV) and refund your security deposit. Indian Government Bars LPG Refills for Consumers With Piped Gas Connections Amid Middle East War.

Carry the TTV and documents to the LPG distributor in your new city. The new agency will convert it into a Transfer Subscription Voucher (TSV) and provide a new consumer number, enabling you to resume LPG services seamlessly.

Given the current LPG challenges, timely transfer ensures uninterrupted access to cooking gas at your new location.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).