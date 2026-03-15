All you need to know about LPG, PNG, CNG, and LNG (Photo credits: ANI / gasonet.in)

Mumbai, March 15: As India manages a significant energy supply challenge this March, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has accelerated a national transition toward alternative fuels. Driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a transit point for nearly 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports - the government has implemented a strict priority sequence under the Essential Commodities Act.

While domestic LPG production has been ramped up by 30 per cent to shield 33 crore households, officials are actively urging six million families near existing infrastructure to switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to ease the current logistical "cliff edge". What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

LPG, PNG, CNG and LNG Explained: Composition and Practical Uses

Understanding the differences between LPG, PNG, CNG and LNG is essential for consumers navigating current price hikes and delivery delays. While often confused, these gases differ fundamentally in their chemical makeup and delivery methods.

Fuel Type Full Form Main Components Primary Use LPG Liquefied Petroleum Gas Propane & Butane Household cooking (cylinders) PNG Piped Natural Gas Methane Urban household kitchens (piped) CNG Compressed Natural Gas Methane Transport (autos, buses, cars) LNG Liquefied Natural Gas Methane Bulk industrial use and power plants

Domestic Essentials: LPG vs PNG

For the average Indian kitchen, the choice lies between the traditional red cylinder (LPG) and the modern underground pipe (PNG).

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): A byproduct of oil refining, it is stored as a liquid under moderate pressure in portable cylinders. Because it is heavier than air, any leak causes the gas to "pool" on the floor, posing a fire risk in poorly ventilated areas.

A byproduct of oil refining, it is stored as a liquid under moderate pressure in portable cylinders. Because it is heavier than air, any leak causes the gas to "pool" on the floor, posing a fire risk in poorly ventilated areas. Piped Natural Gas (PNG): This is methane delivered at low pressure through a grid. Unlike LPG, it is lighter than air and disperses upward if a leak occurs, making it a safer choice for high-rise apartments. Currently, PNG supply is being prioritised at 100 per cent capacity by the government to reduce the strain on the overextended LPG delivery network.

The Industrial & Transport Muscle: CNG and LNG

While kitchens focus on LPG and PNG, the broader economy relies on CNG and LNG.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG): Essentially methane stored at very high pressure (up to 3,600 psi). It is the primary alternative to petrol and diesel for public transport. Under the current March 2026 mandate, CNG for transport receives top-tier supply priority alongside domestic PNG.

Essentially methane stored at very high pressure (up to 3,600 psi). It is the primary alternative to petrol and diesel for public transport. Under the current March 2026 mandate, CNG for transport receives top-tier supply priority alongside domestic PNG. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): This is the "bulk traveller". To transport natural gas across oceans, it is super-cooled to -162 degrees Celsius, shrinking its volume by 600 times. India’s current energy squeeze is largely due to disrupted LNG shipments from the Gulf, which are usually regasified and fed into the national grid for use as both PNG and CNG.

The 2026 Fuel Crisis: Why Diversification Matters

The current situation has highlighted India’s deep import dependence. While the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) successfully expanded clean cooking to over 10 crore families, it also increased the nation's reliance on a volatile global supply chain.

In response to the current shipping bottlenecks, the government has:

Directly intervened to increase domestic LPG output by 28 per cent through refinery directives.

Rationed supply to commercial sectors, forcing many hotels and restaurants to adopt temporary alternatives like biomass or induction stoves.

Expanded the "One Nation, One Gas Grid" to ensure that cities with existing pipelines can absorb domestic users who would otherwise depend on the strained cylinder delivery system.

Market Outlook and Consumer Safety

As of March 15, the price for a domestic LPG cylinder in New Delhi stands at INR 913, following a recent INR 60 hike. Officials have warned against "panic-booking", noting that the average delivery cycle remains stable at 2.5 days despite the global unrest. Consumers are encouraged to utilise the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system to ensure they receive genuine supplies at official rates and to report any instances of black-marketing to the 1906 emergency helpline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).