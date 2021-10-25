New Delhi, October 25: Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of South India brace for heavy rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 25-29, over Kerala during October 25-27, over South Interior Karnataka on October 25 and 26 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 28 and 29, 2021.

The IMD weather forecast further informed that light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days due to northeast monsoon.

The weather agency said that the current weather conditions are due to the commencement of the northeast monsoon rains over extreme south peninsular India today, October 25, 2021. The IMD further informed that in view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today, the October 25, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).