Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, January 6, said that the 22 km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. "We are extremely happy and people of Mumbai are eagerly waiting for PM Modi's arrival," Maharashtra CM said. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday, January 4, cleared aproposal to charge Rs 250 as a one-way toll for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The MTHL is the country's longest sea bridge that will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Maharashtra Govt Clears Proposal for Rs 250 One-way Toll for Cars on MTHL.

PM Modi to Inaugurate MTHL

VIDEO | "The 22 km bridge (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12. We are extremely happy and people of Mumbai are eagerly waiting for PM Modi's arrival," says Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde. pic.twitter.com/f75PYGgvnv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)