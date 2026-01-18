Kohima, January 18: Are you taking part in the Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where and how to check the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today, January 18? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially declare the results for the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery from Kohima, with the draw beginning at 1 PM. The high-stakes draw, which is part of the state’s popular "Dear" lottery series, sees thousands of participants vying for a life-changing top prize. The results of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today come amid high participation across the region.

Lottery continues to be a popular legal avenue for residents in Nagaland to test their luck under state government supervision. The draw of the Dear Rise Monday lottery is held at the Directorate of State Lotteries in Nagaland's Kohima. Lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of January 18 to check the full winners list of today's lucky draw. Nagaland lottery players can watch the live streaming of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw below to know the winners' names of today's Nagaland lottery. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 17 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here:

When and Where To Check Results of Dear Rise Monday Lottery

The first prize for the winner of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. The draw also offers second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. Wondering where to check Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results? Lottery players can either check the results of today's Nagaland lottery online, provided on several websites, or they can simply tune into the online telecast of the Dear Rise Monday lottery provided above. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 17, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today, January 16, is being played. Some of the popular lotteries organised by the Nagaland State Lotteries include Dear Fame, Dear Spark, Dear Shine, Dear Destiny and Dear Magic.

