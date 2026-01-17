Mumbai, January 17: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will officially declare the Shillong Teer Result for today, January 17, shortly. The Shillong Teer results of today will be published on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer shortly. Shillong Teer players can also check the results and winning numbers of today's lottery, which has been provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 17, below.

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer is legally sanctioned under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and continues to draw thousands of participants from Meghalaya and across the Northeast. The Shillong Teer lottery is conducted in multiple sessions throughout the day. The results are determined by the number of arrows that hit a designated target during two rounds of archery - Round 1 and Round 2. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 17, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For players looking to verify their results for all eight Teer games of today, several online platforms provide real-time updates. You can find the latest winning numbers by visiting portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Once on these sites, navigate to the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 17" to view the outcomes. These charts provide a comprehensive breakdown of the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers for games such as Shillong, Jowai, and Khanapara Teer.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 12

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round - 20

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 48

Second Round - 94

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 54

Second Round - 39

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 07

Second Round - 89

How Is the Shillong Teer Lottery Game Played?

Unlike conventional paper lotteries, the Shillong Teer is a sports-based event. In each round, 50 professional archers shoot a total of 30 arrows each at a straw target. The "result" is the last two digits of the total number of arrows that remain lodged in the target. "Shillong Teer direct result", "Shillong Teer Result Chart", "Shillong Teer winning number", and "Shillong Teer update today" are some of the trending keywords used by Shillong Teer players to search for the results. A total of eight Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

