Mumbai, January 27: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the results for the Shillong Teer lottery of today, January 27, in a short while. Archery enthusiasts and players across Meghalaya are closely monitoring the winning numbers for games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Conducted at the historic Polo Ground in Shillong, the Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games will be declared soon, as participants eagerly await the outcomes of Round 1 and Round 2. Scroll below to check the results and the winning numbers of today's lottery draw, and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 27.

Participants can access the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart through several dedicated online platforms. Websites such as teerresults.com, meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and jowainightteer.in provide real-time updates as the archery rounds conclude. The Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, the results of which are announced after both rounds of a Teer game are completed. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that combines skill and excitement, making it one of Meghalaya’s most-loved games. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 26, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 27, 2026: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can access the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 through various dedicated websites. Results are typically announced shortly after the archery sessions conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong. In addition to the daily winning numbers, participants can consult the full historical result charts on these pages to verify their predictions and track past trends.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 12

Second Round - 58

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Teer Game Played?

Deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer stands as one of India's most distinctive state-regulated lotteries. Unlike conventional draws that rely on computerised randomisation, this game is a direct result of traditional archery skills. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the event transforms the Polo Ground into a competitive arena every day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The daily proceedings are divided into two high-stakes rounds (Round 1 and Round 2). Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

A group of 50 professional archers, largely from the Khasi tribe, participate in the first round, shooting 30 arrows each at a cylindrical bamboo target placed approximately 50 yards away. In the second round, the intensity shifts as the number of arrows is reduced to 20 per archer. For participants, the objective is to predict the "ending number" of the total arrows that hit the target. The winning results are determined by the last two digits of the total count.

