Kohima, January 21: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries has officially declared the Nagaland State Lottery Today results for the Dear Spark Wednesday draw on January 21, 2026. As part of the highly anticipated Nagaland State Lottery Sambad series, the Dear Lottery Result Today 1 pm draw saw thousands of participants vying for the massive first prize of INR 1 Crore.

Enthusiasts can now check the Lottery Sambad Today Result and the full winners list to see if their ticket numbers match the lucky draw. This Nagaland Lottery Result Today is part of the Nagaland State Lottery 2026 Results calendar, which continues to be a major highlight for players following the Nagaland State Lottery Today updates for the Dear Evening Lottery Result Today and the Dear Evening Lottery Sambad draws scheduled for later this evening.

Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of January 21

Dear Spark Wednesday 1 PM Prize Structure

The Nagaland State Lottery Results 2026 provide a multi-tier prize system, ensuring multiple winners for every draw.

How to Check Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 pm

Participants looking for the Lottery Sambad Result can access the official Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 pm list through the official government gazette or authorised online portals. The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is held daily at three specific intervals: 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM.

For those tracking the Dear Lottery Result Today Live, it is recommended to verify the ticket number, date, and draw name against the official PDF to claim prizes.

Winners are advised to preserve their physical tickets in good condition. To claim any Lottery Result prize exceeding INR 10,000, winners must submit their claim forms along with the original ticket and valid identification to the Nagaland State Lottery department within 30 days of the result declaration.

