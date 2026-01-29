Mumbai, January 29: The Shillong Teer Results of today, January 29, of all Teer games will be declared shortly. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer lottery combines the tradition of Meghalaya’s archery with modern-day anticipation. It continues to draw thousands of participants from across Meghalaya and the Northeast. Visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer to check Shillong Teer results and winning numbers along with the Shillong Teer Result Chart.

Shillong Teer players look online for accurate updates, historical data, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart to understand number patterns and result trends. The Shillong Teer results are announced in two distinct rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, with the Teer games played from morning to night. Shillong Teer lottery games are regulated under local laws in Meghalaya and are restricted to adults only. The lottery game is unique because the results are derived from an archery event rather than a random number generator. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 29, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer result of today, January 29? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Shillong Teer lottery players can visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in - to check today's results and winning numbers. They are advised to look out for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 29" upon visiting the above mentioned websites. The Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below also shows the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games.

How Many Teer Games Are Played Daily?

A total of eight Teer games are played daily, and these are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. It must be noted that Shillong Teer lotter games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday. Unlike standard paper lotteries, Shillong Teer is a skill-based archery game regulated by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique, skill-based game that blends the Khasi tribe's ancient archery traditions with modern-day betting.

The lottery is divided into two rounds. In the First Round, 50 professional archers from local clubs shoot 30 arrows each at a bamboo target within a five-minute window. In the Second Round, they shoot 20 arrows each. Officials count the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. The winning number is determined by the last two digits of that total count. "Shillong Teer Result", "Shillong Teer Result Chart", "Shillong Teer Result List", "Shillong Night Teer Result", "Juwai Teer Result Today" and "Khanapara Teer Result" are some of the trending keywords used Shillong Teer players while searching forthe results and winning numbers.

