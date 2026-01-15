Kohima, January 15: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has officially declared the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery results of today, January 15, offering a top prize of INR 1 Crore. Held at the Directorate of State Lotteries in Nagaland's Kohima, the draw is part of a daily series that continues to draw significant participation across the 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery and know the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result.

Nagaland lottery players can check the Lottery Sambad Result of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery and the full winners list to see if their ticket numbers match the lucky draw. It is worth noting that the Nagaland Lottery Result Today is part of the Nagaland State Lottery 2026 Results calendar. Those taking part in Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery can watch the live telecast below to know the winners' names of today's lucky draw. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery Here:

Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery's Prize Structure

That said, the ticket seller of the 1st prize ticket will receive INR 5 lakh. The centrepiece of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is the INR 1 crore first prize, which will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. In addition to the jackpot, the lottery department will also announce the results for several other prize categories to ensure a broad distribution of winnings among participants.

The secondary prize tiers for the January 15 draw are structured as follows:

1st Prize: INR 1 crore

2nd Prize: INR 9,000 (awarded to 10 winners)

3rd Prize: INR 450 (awarded to 10 winners)

4th Prize: INR 250 (awarded to 10 winners)

5th Prize: INR 120 (awarded to 100 winners)

Consolation Prize: INR 1,000

Participants are encouraged to cross-verify their ticket numbers against the official result Gazette published by the Nagaland Government to confirm their winning status. Nagaland's "Dear" lottery series operates three times daily - at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. While the 1:00 PM "Dear Star Thursday" is the primary morning draw, the "Dear Fame Thursday" draw follows at 8:00 PM, also carrying an INR 1 crore jackpot. The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most prominent state-run lotteries in India. It is currently legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, and Maharashtra. These draws are regulated under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, ensuring a level of transparency and revenue generation for state developmental projects.

Claims Process for Winners

Winners of the January 15 draw (Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery) must follow specific protocols to claim their prizes. For winnings up to INR 10,000, prizes can typically be claimed directly through authorised lottery agents. However, for amounts exceeding this threshold, winners must submit a formal claim to the Director of State Lotteries. Claims must be filed within 30 days of the draw date to remain valid. The department typically processes and dispatches payments within 60 days following successful verification of the ticket and identity documents.

