Kohima, January 19: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw of today, January 19. As one of the most prominent state-run gaming events in Northeast India, this high-stakes lottery attracts widespread participation due to its transparent process and significant rewards. The draw features a life-changing grand prize of INR 1 crore for the top winner. The live announcement of the winning numbers is scheduled to begin at 8 PM. Scroll below to know how and where to check the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery results and winning numbers.

The high-stakes lottery draw, managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, remains a cornerstone of the region's gaming culture. Ticket holders for the Nagaland State Lottery can easily verify their winning numbers for the Dear Clover Monday draw through several official digital channels. Comprehensive result sheets and PDF downloads are available on primary platforms such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of January 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Where and How to Check Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday Lottery Results

Those taking part in the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery can check today's Nagaland lottery results on the websites mentioned above. Players can also watch the live streaming of the Nagaland lottery provided below. For those who prefer a real-time experience, the department provides an online telecast of the draw, allowing participants to witness the selection process as it happens. To stay updated with the latest Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery results, players often monitor trending search terms like "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today," "Dear Lottery Result Live", "Dear Clover Monday Lottery Results", and "Monday 8 PM Lottery PDF" to ensure they receive the most accurate and timely information.

Trending Keywords for Dear Clover Monday

For enthusiasts following the Nagaland State Lottery, specifically the Dear Clover Monday evening draw, certain keywords consistently dominate search engines and social media platforms. Using these terms can help players quickly locate the most recent and accurate data. These include "Dear Clover Monday", "Nagaland State Lottery", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Today", "Monday 8 PM Lottery Result PDF", "Dear Clover 8 PM", and "Clover Monday Results".

Winners of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery are advised to preserve their original tickets carefully. Small prize amounts can be claimed at authorised retail outlets, while winnings exceeding INR 10,000 must be claimed through the Nagaland State Lottery Department by submitting a formal claim form along with the original ticket and valid identification. Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery is being played today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).